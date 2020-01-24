Sainfiet Scouts For More Scorpions Abroad

Ahead of the next batch of matches in the Afcon 2021 qualifiers Gambia’s coach Tom Sainfiet has started a scouting trip of Gambian players based in Europe. In a rare combination, he was opportuned to link up with the GFF president Lamin KabaBajo in this venture.

Bajo is hungry for a tangible legacy in office and has targeted taking The Gambia to her first Afcon to be a personal and national project of pride so far unrivalled in Gambian football history.

On Wednesday, Bajo and Coach Sainfiet visited AS Roma in Italy where Gambian midfielder Ebrima Darboe plays his football.

Darboe 19, is one of the few Gambian teenagers on the coach’s radar for recruitment into the national team. They visited the lad and later watched him train.

Darboe’s coach Alberto De Rossi spoke very well of the young Gambian describing him as very dedicated and passionate about his work. “He is a good player and helps the club a lot and certainly has a bright future”, Roma coach De Rossi said.

Darboe was born in 2001 and plays for AS Roma Primavera squad. He once featured for his side’s A team against AC Milan.

From Rome, Saintfiet and Bajoc ontinued to visit Musa Barrow and Musa Juwara, both at Bologna.

Speaking to the GFF media, Scorpions coach Tom Sainfiet said the visit will not only avail him opportunity to see and build good relations with the players, but also, a gesture of showing respect to the players. He continued: “I want to have more ideas about how they feel, where they stay and to also find new players for the team. We have to look for improvement and alternatives for every position as we build up a team for the long term“.

Saintfiet and Bajo are also expected to meet and watch Gambian striker Assan Ceesay and defender Pa Modou Jagne both at FC Zurich when they play against Lausanne today Friday in Zurich, Switzerland. The Gambia will play Gabon home and away in March in the African Nations Cup qualifying series. Already The Gambia picked 4 points after a scintillating 3-1 away victory over Angola and a home draw against DR Congo.