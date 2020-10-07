SAINTFIET LANDS TROOPS FOR PORTUGAL CAMPING

- Advertisement -

Coach Tom Saintfiet has begun putting together his team for the Afcon qualifiers with ten-day camping in Portugal where he has already arrived assembling the squad.

Last night images surfaced from the resort of Algarve in South Portugal showing the coach starting work in earnest. Already over 60 percent of the 25 players have landed wit the rest expected by today. The Coach is keen on testing some new names in his scheme to present a team that would be enhanced with new potence and skills. Those skills will be tested from October 9th and 13 when the boys will play Guinea and Congo Brazzaville respectively in friendlies.



It is hoped that those two matches will give enough ideas to Saintfiet who must then decide on a formation and men to deploy against Gabon in two encounters in the Afcon qualifiers. The Gambia currently sits top in Group D, which also includes Angola and DR Congo.