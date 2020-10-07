23 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 8, 2020
type here...
Sports

SAINTFIET LANDS TROOPS FOR PORTUGAL CAMPING

86
scorpion
- Advertisement -

Coach Tom Saintfiet has begun putting together his team for the Afcon qualifiers with ten-day camping in Portugal where he has already arrived assembling the squad.

Last night images surfaced from the resort of Algarve in South Portugal showing the coach starting work in earnest.  Already over 60 percent of the 25 players have landed wit the rest expected by today. The Coach is keen on testing some new names in his scheme to present a team that would be enhanced with new potence and skills. Those skills will be tested from October 9th and 13 when the boys will play Guinea and Congo Brazzaville respectively in friendlies.

- Advertisement -

It is hoped that those two matches will give enough ideas to Saintfiet who must then decide on a formation and men to deploy against Gabon in two encounters in the Afcon qualifiers.   The Gambia currently sits top in Group D, which also includes Angola and DR Congo.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe adventures of Alkatan Part 7
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Musa Juwara completed loan move to Boavista

By Omar Jatta Gambian teenage sensation Musa Juwara has completed his loan move from Italian Serie A side FC Bologna to Boavista in Portugal. The 18-year-old...
Read more
Sports

GAMBIA PICKS SQUAD FOR PORTURGAL CAMPING

Gambia national team Coach Tom Saintfiet on Friday announced the final list for his squad to a training camp in Portugal scheduled for the...
Read more
Sports

Sainfiet to reveal final list today

Scorpions coach Tom Sainfiet is expected to announce his final list of 26 players available or selected for a two-week camping in Portugal, and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

scorpion

SAINTFIET LANDS TROOPS FOR PORTUGAL CAMPING

Coach Tom Saintfiet has begun putting together his team for the Afcon qualifiers with ten-day camping in Portugal where he has already arrived assembling...
Standard place hold 1

The adventures of Alkatan Part 7

barrow 2

A determined Machiavellian wannabe; the revolution will not be televised

Letter2Editor

Letters: On the appointment of Buah Saidy as Governor of the Central Bank

mai

‘PLANS TO RESURRECT DRAFT WITHOUT CRC ARE UNLAWFUL’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions