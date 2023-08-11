SAMUEL ETO’O FACING IMPROPER CONDUCT INVESTIGATION BY CAF

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is investigating allegations of improper conduct made against Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot).

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, a legend in his homeland, was elected as Fecafoot leader in December 2021.

But concerns have been raised over the 42-year-old’s running of the organisation.

Last month, a group of amateur clubs in Cameroon called on Eto’o to resign, citing what they described as “grave irregularities” and calling for Cameroon’s sports minister to intervene, as well as mentioning the possibility of asking Fifa president Gianni Infantino to do the same.

At the time, the BBC asked Fecafoot for comment but did not receive a reply.

In a statement, Caf said it had received “written statements from several Cameroonian football stakeholders” and would be “looking into these requests based on and in accordance with the Caf statutes and regulations”.

The statement also said that on first impression the allegations looked “serious” but Eto’o would be “presumed innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise”.

During a glittering playing career, Eto’o was named African Footballer of the Year on four occasions, won three Uefa Champions League titles and represented Cameroon 115 times, winning two Africa Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions.