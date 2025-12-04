SANA MANJANG CHARGED WITH KILLING DEYDA HYDARA, 2 OTHERS

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A leading member of the notorious death squad of the Jammeh-era, The Junglers, Sana Manjang, has been charged with the murder of three people, Deyda Hydara, Haruna Jammeh and Ndongo Mboob.

Manjang who was recently arrested by the Senegalese authorities and handed over to The Gambia, appeared at the Kanifing Magistrate Court yesterday.

As he arrived at the court premises, Manjang attempted to cover his face with his hands.

His case was presided over by Magistrate Sallah Mbye, who heard the prosecution’s application to transfer the case to the High Court.

Commissioner Sanneh, leading the prosecution, told the court that the offense was a capital one, and the magistrates court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

“We are relying on section 72 of the new Criminal Offense Act and legal notice number 3 of 2019 for the case to be tried by the Special Criminal Division of the High Court,” Commissioner Sanneh argued.

In response, Magistrate Sallah- Mbye granted the application, agreeing that her court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

“Going by the charge sheet of the three murder charges, the Magistrates Court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case,” she said.

She therefore ordered that the accused person be remanded at Mile 2 pending his arrangement before the High Court.

The prosecution team, led by Commissioner Sanneh,also includes ACP Manga, DPC Jarju, ASP Y Colley, and F Kujabi.