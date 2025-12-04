Measured Speech

- Advertisement -

As the 2026 presidential election approaches politicians from both sides of the isle have started crisscrossing the country and holding meetings in which they sometimes speak in a manner that is not compatible with democratic norms. A case in point is the recent remarks by Borry S Touray, a senior legal officer and member of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

His remarks have jolted the political atmosphere in The Gambia. Officials from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) characterised his words as an open call to violence, warning they could undermine national unity and provoke unrest. Critics say that for a lawyer, someone meant to uphold the rule of law, to call for civil strife, encourage supporters to obstruct a constitutionally-protected political right, or use demeaning language against fellow citizens, is deeply irresponsible and dangerous.

This moment should serve as a wake-up call. As the presidential election approaches, Gambians are watching closely. Trust in democratic institutions, electoral organs, courts, political parties, depends on civility, respect for rule of law, and a shared commitment to peaceful politics. When public figures resort to incendiary language and threats of instability, they risk undermining not only their own credibility but the integrity of the entire electoral process.

Moreover, the political context is already fraught. The incumbent, Adama Barrow, has declared his intention to seek a third term, a decision that many Gambians reject. According to a recent poll by Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CEPRSS), a majority oppose another term for him, citing concerns over democratic norms, governance, and economic performance. In parallel, opposition parties like the UDP are at a crossroads, debating whether to renew leadership or continue with veteran figures such as Lawyer Ousainu Darboe.

What is needed now is a reaffirmation of democratic values. Every political actor, party leaders, lawyers, campaigners, must commit to peaceful, respectful discourse. The UDP should publicly dissociate itself from Touray’s remarks and demand accountability. Civil society – NGOs, religious leaders, and youth groups – should amplify calls for a politics rooted in respect and nonviolence. For its part, the government should guarantee that the upcoming elections are held fairly, transparently, and under conditions that secure public trust.

Beyond the drama of campaign rhetoric lie fundamental stakes: national unity, democratic legitimacy, and the future of The Gambia. If we succumb to divisive language and violence-backed politics, we risk undoing the democratic gains earned since 2016. But if we reject that path – embrace debate, transparency, and civility – we can have an election that reflects the true will of the people and strengthens the foundations of our democracy.

Thus, politicians of both side of the isle must be measured in their utterances. Let there be a language of peace and unity.