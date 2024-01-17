Sanyang gets D500K to renovate hospital, women’s garden

- Advertisement -

In a heartening manifestation of corporate social responsibility, GACH Mining Company presented a cheque for D500,000.00 to the Sanyang Village Development Committee for the renovation of its hospital and women garden. The generous donation, earmarked to tackle challenges confronting the women in the horticulture scheme and the local hospital, resonated profoundly with the community, infusing it with a renewed sense of hope and gratitude.

Mafugi Ceesay, the communication coordinator of GACH Mining Company, articulated the company’s deep commitment to the welfare of the community. He underscored the gesture’s origins, rooted in the genuine concerns expressed by the women engaged in the horticulture scheme and the local hospital.

The Sanyang village alkalo Lamin Jabang, with warm hospitality, extended his welcome to the GACH team, expressing gratitude on behalf of the council of elders, women leaders, and the entire Gach Management.

Amadou Manneh, GACH Company site manager, said the benevolence is an integral facet of the company’s corporate social responsibility, aimed at fostering community ownership of the mining enterprise.

Manneh also dilated on the significance of not just extracting resources but also reciprocating to the community, resolving challenges, and nurturing a symbiotic relationship, adding that the response was superseded by a comprehensive assessment conducted at the horticulture scheme, bringing to light the distressing existence of six non-functional boreholes out of which GACH Mining Company took affirmative action, supporting and fixing four boreholes to mitigate the water-related challenges plaguing the community.

Jonsaba Silla, the dedicated chairperson of the Village Development Committee, commended GACH for their responsiveness to community concerns. She revealed that the company also promised to set up an office complex for the VDC as a tangible embodiment of GACH’s unwavering commitment to Sanyang.

Silla extended heartfelt gratitude to Gach for their dedication and determination to make a positive impact.

The former National Assembly Member for Kombo South, Abdou Colley, underscored the significance of supporting the hospital complex and providing essential facilities for the horticulture scheme. He emphasised that health and food security constitute the bedrock of livelihood and commended GACH for aligning its efforts with the government’s agenda.

Omar Baldeh, the Officer in Charge (OIC) of Sanyang Hospital, expressed his delight over the timely assistance and appealed for sustained support and additional development initiatives to fortify the community’s progress.