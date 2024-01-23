Scorpions tasked to beat Cameroon today for possible best loser spot

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambian footballers and officials at the Africa Cup of Nations are preparing for a last-minute attempt to make a second-round qualification from tonight’s encounter against Cameroon.

The two sides move to Bouaké for the final group match with both fighting for the three points to be considered among the four best third place finishers, or in the case of Cameroon, to pip Guinea to an automatic second place should the Syli Nationale lose to Senegal.

Though the Gambia’s chances look grimly small, the country’s Sport Minister Bakary Badjie believed that the task is doable. He has pledged USD10K bonus for each player should they beat Cameroon.

The minster is not alone in the burbling enthusiasm for a possible surprise comeback for the Scorpions who are yet to secure a point in this campaign. Coach Tom Saintfiet said he is optimistic that his boys will make the country proud by beating Cameroon and then steal one of the four places available for third place finishers. A large majority of Gambians have however given up any hope, arguing that the Cameroonian team is hungrier and unstoppable.

Good luck to The Scorpions!