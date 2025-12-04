spot_img
spot_img
32.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 4, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

SDF changes to Gambia Development Bank

- Advertisement -

Cabinet has approved a decision to change the Social Development Fund, to The Gambia Development Bank, authoritative sources informed The Standard.

According to our source, the Central Bank of The Gambia  has already issued an operational license for the then Social Development Fund (SDF) to operate as the country’s first-ever development bank. Our source also revealed that a new management team has been appointed on interim bases to replace the former leadership that has been alleged to have been involved in some improprieties.

The bank will provide funding to youth and women entrepreneurs and farmers among others.

Previous article
UDP concerned over Borry Touray’s questioning by police
Next article
Gambia records 58 maternal deaths in 8 months
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions