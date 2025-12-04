SDF changes to Gambia Development Bank

- Advertisement -

Cabinet has approved a decision to change the Social Development Fund, to The Gambia Development Bank, authoritative sources informed The Standard.

According to our source, the Central Bank of The Gambia has already issued an operational license for the then Social Development Fund (SDF) to operate as the country’s first-ever development bank. Our source also revealed that a new management team has been appointed on interim bases to replace the former leadership that has been alleged to have been involved in some improprieties.

The bank will provide funding to youth and women entrepreneurs and farmers among others.