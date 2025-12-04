UDP concerned over Borry Touray’s questioning by police

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has expressed deep concern over the summoning of its National Executive member, Mr Borry S Touray, to the Kairaba Police Station for questioning regarding remarks he made during a recent political gathering.

In a statement the UDP said it views the timing and circumstances surrounding this development as highly troubling, suggesting a potential misuse of state institutions for political purposes.

“The UDP believes the police invitation is linked to a distorted and misrepresented version of Mr Touray’s comments, amplified by the state broadcaster, GRTS and the NPP”.

The party added that it is concerned about the creeping politicisation of state institutions and urged the Gambia Police Force to remain professional and impartial.

“The UDP also reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law and lawful democratic practice, while remaining vigilant about potential threats to political freedoms. We will closely monitor the handling of this matter and will not tolerate the weaponisation of state institutions against our members, supporters, or the broader democratic space.”