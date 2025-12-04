Auditor general’s lawsuit proceeds in open court

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

After a month of close- door hearing, the lawsuit filed by former Auditor General Modou Ceesay against the Minister of Justice, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Cherno Amadou Sowe, proceeded in the Supreme Court openly yesterday for the first time.

The five-judge panel, presided over by Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow, heard the first motion in the case, which challenges Ceesay’s alleged forceful removal from office.

Ceesay, who was accompanied by friends and family members, appeared before the court as the plaintiff.

Chief Justice Jallow informed the court that four civil society organisations have applied to join the proceedings as amicus curiae, or “friends of the court”, to offer relevant information and unique perspectives to aid the court in its decision-making.

The Supreme Court accordingly issued an order requiring the four civil society groups and their legal representatives to appear on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to formally move their amicus brief before the court.

During the proceedings, Counsel Lamin J Darbo, representing Ceesay, and Senior Lawyer Ida Drammeh, representing the State, made submissions before the court.

The five-judge panel, comprising some of the country’s most senior judges, listened to the arguments presented by both sides.

The case is expected to proceed on December 9, 2025, when the civil society groups will formally move their amicus brief before the court.