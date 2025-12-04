Centre demands Borry Touray withdraw ‘incendiary’ remarks against Barrow

- Advertisement -

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCJR) has expressed deep concern and strong condemnation of the recent remarks made by Mr Borry S Touray, the UDP Administrative Secretary for Legal Affairs, during a political meeting in Jambur.

According to the EFSCJ, Mr Touray, speaking in Mandinka, made a metaphorical reference to the mother of the president in his call for removing President Barrow from office and went further to invoke violence, identity-based claims of legitimacy, and confrontational rhetoric.

The Centre said among other things, Mr Touray stated: “It should be worth to engage in violence and sacrifice our lives just to ensure Barrow does not seek a third term… we are not ruling out anything. Those who seek to provoke us, we are more of a citizen than them… we are better and more legitimate citizens than them. If they want peace, we are ready, but if they wish violence also, we will engage them.”

It said Touray further referenced youth deaths in Senegal as an example of “sacrifice” and used a metaphor involving the President’s mother to describe term extension.

Reacting to Mr Touray’s remarks, EFSCRJ said: “These remarks are incendiary, undemocratic and wholly unacceptable in a multiparty democracy.”

The EFSCRJ reminds all political leaders that political communication must be issue-based, grounded in law, and guided by ethical and democratic norms. “Politicians and their supporters must uphold peaceful conduct, nonviolence, respect for rights, and responsible speech, even when they feel provoked verbally or physically. The Gambia has adequate legal and institutional mechanisms to address any grievances. No individual or group has the right to take the law into their hands.”

The centre called on Mr Touray to withdraw the statements and express a clear commitment to peaceful, democratic political engagement.

“We also urge the United Democratic Party (UDP) to hold Mr Touray accountable for these remarks to ensure that party leaders and supporters refrain from hate speech, dangerous rhetoric, or any form of inflammatory communication.”

The EFSCRJ also called on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and Inter-Party Committee (IPC) to take appropriate steps to hold Mr Touray and the UDP fully accountable, consistent with the codes of conduct governing electoral actors.

“We also call on civil society, media, and citizens to intensify vigilance, monitoring, and documentation of political speech and conduct ensuring that all parties and aspirants adhere to standards that safeguard free, fair, and peaceful elections.”

It added: “Finally, We note that the Police have invited Mr Touray for questioning regarding his remarks. EFSCRJ wishes to strongly remind the Inspector General of Police that the law must be applied consistently and impartially. It is unacceptable that several NPP leaders and ministers have previously issued hate speech or dangerous statements without facing similar scrutiny.”

The Centre argued that selective enforcement undermines rule of law, erodes trust in institutions, and threatens peace.

“All individuals regardless of political affiliation must be held to the same legal standards. We remain committed to defending democratic norms, peaceful participation, and equal accountability for all political actors in The Gambia.”