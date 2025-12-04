Assembly confirms 3 anti-corruption commissioners

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointment of seasoned audit director Serigne Mass Jallow, Almameh S Manga and Isatou J Nahra as commissioners of the newly established Anti-corruption Commission, set up to investigate and prosecute corruption related offences in The Gambia.

Jallow who until his appointment worked at the National Audit Office, will take up a post as chairperson while Almameh S Manga, a senior law enforcement officer and Isatou J Nahra, a legal professional and former magistrate will serve as commissioners. Following their nomination by the government, the Minister of Public Service Baboucarr Bouy tabled a motion yesterday for NAMs to confirm their appointments.

In his motion, Minister Bouy described the three nominees as competent and qualified individuals with proven leadership and deep understanding of accountability issues, prosecution and anti-corruption practices.

On the qualifications of the chairperson, the minister explained that Jallow holds a master’s degree in auditing bachelors in accountancy, complemented by professional training in forensic accounting, public finance, project management and AAT UK certification with 20 years of work experience. He stated that Almameh Manga too holds a master’s degree in human rights and criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree complemented by a barrister of law qualification and training in peace and conflict studies with 16 years of experience including prosecution and work at UN missions. For commissioner, Isatou J Nahra, the minister said she holds a bachelor’s degree in law and served as senior magistrate, 1st class magistrate, lecturer and law office assistant.

He said the commissioners will be mandated to receive and investigate complaints relating to breaches of the code of conduct, oversee the enforcement of ethical conduct in public service, prevent and detect corrupt practices, investigate and prosecute corruption offences and advice the Attorney General on legal actions to recover public assets.

Following his submission, lawmakers approved all the three nominations without reservations.