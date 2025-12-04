Stakeholders review progress on disability inclusion project

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and its partners have convened a third quarterly stakeholders’ workshop to review progress on a European Union–funded project designed to strengthen disability inclusion in schools and communities across the country.

‎The initiative, implemented with the Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD), the National Organisation for the Disabled and Orphans (NODO) and Special Olympics Gambia, is a 30-month programme titled Disability-Inclusive Pathways: Empowering children with disabilities through education, technology and play. It targets six schools across the West Coast Region, KM and the North Bank Region.

- Advertisement -

‎Project coordinator, Sadina Alieu Jarjou, said the project seeks to widen access to education and promote social inclusion for children with disabilities. He noted that recent months saw the completion of gender and disability audits in 12 schools, accessibility assessments, and training for 120 frontline health workers to better identify and support children with impairments.

‎Mr Jarjou added that partners also rolled out biannual sports competitions, monthly radio programmes and a nationwide advocacy caravan that reached more than 50,000 people. These activities, he said, aim to boost public awareness and encourage families, teachers and community leaders to support the rights and needs of children with disabilities.

‎“Today’s meeting allows us to reflect on progress and sharpen our collective efforts,” he told participants, calling for continued collaboration to ensure inclusion becomes practical across schools and institutions.

- Advertisement -

‎Special Olympics Gambia’s Programme Manager, Catherine Morray, said the workshop reinforces joint efforts to remove barriers and improve opportunities. She emphasised that communities thrive when children with disabilities are given space to participate and develop.

‎Sainey Camara from the GFD traced the evolution of disability rights at global and national levels, highlighting Gambia’s commitments under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the African Union protocol and the Persons with Disabilities Act 2021. He stressed that inclusion requires sustained partnership across sectors.

‎Stakeholders expressed hope that the project’s efforts will be sustained beyond its lifespan, underscoring that disability inclusion remains a national responsibility that demands long-term commitment.