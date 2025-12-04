Macca to supply Halal meat, seafood to Gambia

- Advertisement -

Macca Food Industries, a century-old family-owned enterprise and a global exporter of premium Halal Meat & Seafood, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of The Gambia for the structured and sustained supply of Halal Meat & Seafood products to the Gambian market.

This landmark agreement represents a significant step toward strengthening bilateral trade ties while ensuring food security through access to internationally certified, hygienically processed, and strictly Halal-compliant products. Under this strategic partnership, Macca Food Industries will support the Government of The Gambia in addressing the growing demand for reliable, high-quality protein sources.

The MoU outlines cooperation in the supply of frozen and chilled Halal Beef, Mutton, Lamb, processed meat products, and a wide range of seafood, tailored to meet the specific needs of the Gambian market. All products will adhere to stringent international standards, including Halal certification, HACCP compliance, and global food safety protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Osama Country Head of Macca Food Industries stated, “this MoU reflects our unwavering commitment to expanding access to premium Halal foods while building long-term partnerships with governments that prioritise quality, sustainability, and food security. The Gambia is a valued partner, and this collaboration sets the foundation for mutual growth and trust.”

The agreement also opens avenues for future cooperation in cold chain development, local capacity building, and potential joint ventures within The Gambia’s food sector.

This MoU further reinforces Macca Food Industries’ position as a trusted global name in Halal food exports, upholding its legacy of excellence and its promise that ‘Premium is the Norm.’