UTG-SU launches inaugural mega trade fair

By Olimatou Coker

The University of the Gambia Student’s Union (UTG-SU) has launched a four-day mega trade fair at the GCCI trade fair ground in Bijilo, marking a milestone event in the institution’s history.

The trade fair aims to promote entrepreneurship and innovation among students, providing a platform for them to showcase their products and services.

UTG-SU President Muhammed Nyallah emphasised that the trade fair will help students develop their businesses, create opportunities for growth and encourage entrepreneurial activities.

Mr Nyallah further explained that the event will enable students to generate income, sponsor their education, and contribute to the betterment of the student population through council investments and support.

Baboucarr Manneh, Representative from GCCI, welcomed the union members and vendors, praising the studentsfor hosting the event and expressing GCCI’s commitment to supporting student entrepreneurship.

Mariama Jallow, a stall owner, shared her passion for food and her dream of owning a restaurant, urging attendees to support her business and keep her dreams alive.

The four-day event features a diverse range of products, including food, clothing, accessories, skincare products, and perfumes.

An entertainment session will be held to mark the occasion, providing a lively atmosphere for attendees.

Molamin Drammeh, UTG-SU Finance Minister, expressed excitement about the event, highlighting the various activities and products on offer. The trade fair promises to be a significant event in promoting student entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of The Gambia.