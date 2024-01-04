Secco president being investigated for murder pleads guilty to possession of firearm

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Mustapha Joof, the president of Fass Ngaga Choi groundnut secco, who is being investigated for murder after allegedly firing a gun resulting in the death of a man, has yesterday pleaded guilty of possessing a firearm without authority.

Joof appeared before Magistrate M F Fofana of the Essau court, slammed with a single count of possession of fire arm without authority.

According to the indictment, Mustapha Joof on 18 December had in his possession an un-numbered locally-made gun without authority.

The prosecuting officer Inspector Ceesay applied for an adjournment and also opposed bail for the accused person.

“Your Worship, due to the fact that the offence the accused is charged with attracts severe punishment and also because the gun in question was fired resulting in a possible murder which is currently under investigation, he should not be granted bail,” the policeman argued. He said the accused should be in remand until the investigators complete their work.

The presiding magistrate Fofana granted the prosecution’s application and denied the accused bail.