SECURITY INTERVENES AS WEAPONS CONFISCATED AT GAMBISARA WARD FINAL

By Kejau Touray, Namasita Media

Basse, September 17, 2024 — What started as an exciting and highly anticipated football match between Gambisara United FC and Demba Kunda Farmers FC at the Basse Mini Stadium took a dangerous turn on Sunday afternoon when several supporters were found carrying knives and other weapons.

The Gambisara ward final, a major local sporting event that drew crowds from across the region, was briefly overshadowed by safety concerns. Fortunately, the swift intervention of security personnel averted a potential disaster as weapons were confiscated before any serious incidents could occur.

However, questions are being raised as to why those responsible were not arrested and charged under Gambian law, which strictly prohibits the possession of offensive weapons in public spaces.

Law on possession of weapon in public

Under The Gambia’s Arms and Ammunition Act and the Criminal Code, carrying offensive weapons such as knives in public spaces without lawful authority or a reasonable excuse is illegal. Specifically, Section 79 of the Criminal Code prohibits the possession of such weapons, and Section 233 outlines penalties for behavior likely to cause a breach of the peace.

In this case, many are calling for stronger enforcement of these laws, as confiscation alone may not be enough to deter individuals from bringing weapons to public gatherings. Legal experts emphasize that offenders should be arrested and charged to send a clear message that carrying weapons in public, especially at crowded events, will not be tolerated.

Focus on security measures and enforcement

While the prompt action of security personnel ensured the safety of fans, some are calling for stricter preventive measures to be put in place for future events. Searches at stadium entrances and increased police presence at large gatherings have been suggested as potential deterrents.

“We are grateful for the quick response of the security team, but this should not stop here,” said one local attendee. “Those who brought weapons to the stadium should be arrested and prosecuted according to the law. This would set an example and prevent future occurrences.”

Local authorities have yet to confirm whether those responsible for bringing the weapons will face legal consequences. However, public safety advocates are urging the police to take appropriate legal action, citing the risk such weapons pose to both players and spectators.

What’s next for public event security?

This incident highlights a growing concern about safety at public events across The Gambia, particularly in rural areas. While local football matches are a beloved pastime, they can become flashpoints for violence if proper security measures are not enforced. Legal experts suggest that additional security protocols, such as systematic searches at entry points and stricter enforcement of the Public Order Act, would reduce the likelihood of weapons being brought to such events.

As the Gambisara ward final continued without further incident, fans breathed a sigh of relief, but many are left asking—how can we ensure the safety of public events moving forward?

The hope is that by taking legal action against offenders and improving security measures, future events will be both exciting and safe for all in attendance.