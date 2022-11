Brikama vs Brufut, Gunjur meets Sanyang

The second edition of the West Coast Zonal champions is drawing to a close with the first semi-final match kicking off this evening.

The battle for the rights to play in the final is between four teams, Gunjur, Brikama, Sanyang and Brufut.

Brikama will play Brufut this evening at the Box Bar while Gunjur and Sanyang meet on Sunday at the same venue.

Both matches kick off at 4:30 PM