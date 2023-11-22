Semlex stops work, until contract is resolved

- Advertisement -

A reliable source familiar with the operations of biometric company, Semlex, has informed The Standard that the company has since on Sunday stopped operations, demanding a full contract renewal. Semlex is the company producing Gambian ID cards and driver licenses.

Our source further revealed that Semlex’s initial contract with the Gambia government ended about four months ago but the company was given a 3-month extension with a promise that during that period, negotiations will take place about the possibility of a new contract. “However, until the three months elapsed, no negotiations took place. At the end of the three months, Semlex was given only one-month extension; again during which no negotiation on took place. That one-month extension ended on Sunday, 19 November 2023,” our source said.

According to our source, upon expiry of the one-month contract last Sunday, Semlex decided to stop operations, citing that it no longer has any legality to continue without a contract.

Immediately after, on Monday, said our source, government offered the company another three months but Semlex replied that it would not continue work again unless it is given a full contract.

“This is the current situation and this why no ID card or driver’s license is being issued as there is no work currently,” our source concluded.