Senegal: Ba and Faye confident of first-round win

The two leading candidates in Senegal’s presidential elections yesterday said they are convinced of first round victory.

The candidate for Senegal’s governing coalition, former prime minister Amadou Ba, said he was “very confident” of a first-round election victory after voting in the capital Dakar.

“There is no doubt that at the end of today we should know the next president of the republic,” he said, adding he was “very, very, very confident” of his chances.

Anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye also said he was convinced of first-round win.

Speaking minutes after voting in his native village, Ndiaganiao in Thiès, Faye stated: “This is a moment which reminds us that in reality, there is only one sovereignty, that of the people. The Senegalese people, today, will choose a man or a woman who will preside over their destiny for the next five years.

“I would like to thank all the Senegalese who mobilised to respect this deadline, to defend democracy and offer us the opportunity to choose the one who will lead Senegal. We have succeeded in making this election the presentation of a clear project to a people called upon to inevitably choose between continuity and rupture. In a few hours, we will have the verdict. I remain confident about the choice for the breakup!”