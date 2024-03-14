Senegal: PDS demands dissolution of Constitutional Council

- Advertisement -

The Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) is not giving up. After filing an appeal for the repeal of the decree convening the electoral body on March 24, the party of former president Abdoulaye Wade intends to take legal action. The announcement was made by the president of the parliamentary group Liberty Democracy and Change, Mamadou Lamine Thiam to the press yesterday March 13.

“The PDS will take its responsibilities so that light is shed. This is why we are going to take legal action,” declared Mamadou Lamine Thiam. The latter makes it known that this new approach is based on ‘sound recordings’ which are circulating and in which we hear a voice close to that of Amadou Ba and which can attest to acts of corruption within the Constitutional Council”.

Regarding this Constitutional Council, the PDS calls for “the pure and simple dissolution” of the institution. Liberals say they are convinced that wise people “cannot be arbiters for the next presidential election.” A deadline which, they insist, “will not be held without Karim Wade”.

Seneweb