Senegalese, 62, in court for allegedly raping girl, 6

By Bruce Asemota

Momodou Yerro Balde, 62, who is from Medina Gounass in Senegal, yesterday appeared before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the high court in Banjul charged with rape.

The man, who resides in London Corner in Serekunda, is alleged to have, under coercive circumstances, engaged in a sexual act with a 6-year-old girl by inserting his finger into her vagina in October 2023.

Testifying before the court yesterday, the victim’s grandmother disclosed that she discovered blood stains on her grand daughter’s underwear when she was bathing her in preparation for school.

She testified that when she asked the victim about the cause of the blood stains, the little girl replied that it was Balde who who put his finger into her vagina and he had warned her not to tell anyone.

The witness told the court that she then informed the victim’s mother about it. She was taken to Bundung Maternal and Child Hospital for examination and later reported to the police.