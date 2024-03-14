Senegalese arrested with 303 pills of ecstasy in his underwear

- Advertisement -

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, stationed at Amdalai border post, yesterday intercepted a Senegalese who hid 303 pills of ecstasy, gaw-gaw in the local illicit drug market, in his underwear.

Ibrahim Cissokho, 31, who is said to be a driver and a resident of Dakar, wrapped the said controlled drugs in a transparent nylon bag and placed it his underwear.

He was taken into custody while operatives further probed into the matter.

“We use this opportunity to call on the public to remain alert, vigilant and report suspicious drugs and criminal related activities to law enforcement entities. The safety, security and development of this beloved nation of us should be our collective responsibility. Therefore, we should collaboratively work towards safeguarding the peace and tranquility that The Gambia has been known for so that children and youth can grow up to realize their potentials,” a statement from the agency said.