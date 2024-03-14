Ex-deputy governor says NPP could be disappointed in 2026 if…

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A former deputy governor of West Coast Region has called on President Adama Barrow and his governing National People’s Party to wake up and put their house in order, if not they will have a serious disappointment in 2026.

Musa Suso, the Chief Executive Officer of Suso Foundation, issued this warning over the weekend at Farato where he was made honorary father to a women’s group.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr Suso told The Standard that Barrow should be aware of the many issues in the NPP and address them right away.

“I am not happy with the way things are unfolding,” he said.

Mr Suso did not specifically name any issue but said everyone knows it. “The party should put its house in order because if these trends continue in 2026, NPP will have a very big disappointment. Let us not fool each other if we know what is happening right now,” he said.

He further explained: “I am not the type of politician who deceives people and I try to tell the truth to my colleagues in any organization. The last National Assembly and local government elections should be an eye opener for us. Let us tell the truth and stop fooling each other”.

Asked about his relationship with President Barrow since, he said: “I know President Barrow before this position and I am still in NPP. The end of my appointment does not mean that I have a problem with President Barrow,” he said.

On the current state of the nation, Suso said Barrow should call a meeting with the business community to put a mechanism that would address the high cost of basic commodities “because what is happening now is unacceptable.”

The ceremony in Farato was attended by prominent NPP members like Lang Bala Saho, Lamin Jobarteh the chief of Sibanor, Omar Colley the chief of Bondali and Mafugi Saidy NPP Sukuta chairman, all of whom praised Mr Suso and his foundation for a long service to the nation and the party.