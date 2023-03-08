Sheriffo Sonko explains decision to quit

By Oumie Mendy

The chairman of the Brikama Area Council Sheriffo Sonko has explained that his decision to opt out of the race to be the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate in the upcoming local government elections is entirely personal.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Brikama, Sonko said: “The selection process of candidates in the West Coast Region for the up-coming local government elections is now on-going, with high expectations from my well-wishers in West Coast and elsewhere that I would throw my hat in the ring. But I have to say that following thorough reflection, I have had to decide that for personal reasons, my best option is to opt out of the 2023 race.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman Sonko expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation to his family and all those who stood by him for the past four years or so.

“In the same spirit, I am very grateful to my colleague councilors and all the wonderful and hardworking staff of BAC. I am leaving with fantastic and very pleasant memories of the great times we shared together in the service of our people. By extension, I thank all those who played a positive role in my journey in council. I am indebted to all those who extended a helping hand to me,” he added.

Turning to his journey in the NPP, Chairman Sonko added: “It was a long journey for me, from the inception of the Barrow Youth Movement, to the birth of our great party, the National People’s Party, a progressive people’s movement party. In all my affiliation with the party and my time in BAC, I have sacrificed all and stuck my neck out in defence of the truth and in the service of my people.”