Should the UDP executives demand a rerun of their flag bearer selection process to save Gambia where Darboe will be the kingmaker?

By Ensa AB Ceesay

The outcome of the UDP’s choice of candidate for the 2026 presidential elections has sparked mixed feelings, outrage, and rebellion among players, supporters, sympathisers, executives, and some well-wishers of this party. Some are contemplating challenging its leadership by giving it a new presidential candidate.

These questions are legitimate and factually reasonable and plausible, given that our party’s Secretary General, Alhagie Ousainu Darboe, may not partake in the process but backed whoever emerged as the chosen flagbearer of the UDP. This has been presented to me by civil servants, family members, and sympathisers of our party.

I have come from the voting blocks of The Gambia, notably Kombo North, Kombo East, and the West Coast Region, where many believe that Darboe should step aside at this critical moment, even though it goes against short-term inconveniences and his democratic rights, but to gain a long-term goal of winning the 2026 presidential elections. I also have an association in Farato that votes purely for UDP, which counts in hundreds.

I believe in the power of democracy, processes, and procedures, and it breaks my heart when my family members call me to say they’ll not vote for my candidate, Darboe. This begs the question: how did our strategists get it wrong for Gambians? I will not condone the constant disrespect and name-calling of Ousainu Darboe for expressing his democratic rights. However, in politics, there is a time to say goodbye when you are most popular and have given everything for your country. I respectfully ask Lawyer Ousainu Darboe to consider this option.

As the foundation of democracy, the presidential election process is both a privilege and a responsibility. The millennial younger voters are seeking a candidate who is highly educated, charismatic, motivating, and compassionate, while the baby boomers, who prefer older voters to save the soul of UDP, are instead seeking a leader who is strong and decisive, embodies patriotism, and can command respect from other countries.

With this 2026 election cycle, voters will be tasked with selecting the most suitable individual to lead their nation forward. While the criteria for determining the “best” candidate may vary among individuals and across political landscapes, several key qualities consistently emerge as essential in evaluating presidential contenders

Leadership experience and competence, integrity and ethical standards, empathy and compassion, collaborative and diplomatic skills, resilience and steadfastness, commitment to democratic principles with a sense of patriotism and service to country.

The general analogy here is that I would like to advise my political party, the United Democratic Party, which I hold in high esteem due to the strong values it represents and shares with Gambians, to reason with Darboe to politely and respectfully be a king maker by spearheading a selection of a formidable candidate from the pool of candidates to bring about the much-needed change that the Gambia has been longing for.

While these candidates do not necessarily have to be Darboe himself, he could play a pivotal role in determining the next leader through an unbiased democratic primary process. I remember in 2021, at your residence, when we lost the election, everybody disappeared, but we were there to console and give you hope. You told us to get ready to take up a leadership role to get the party to the next level. I believe that today, we have enough capable potential to do this.

This new leader should accord Ousainu Darboe the respect and statesmanship he deserves within our country, or even make him vice president or foreign affairs minister to connect The Gambia to the world. His guidance and charismatic global connections will be essential in propelling the Gambia towards comprehensive poverty eradication, territorial and internal security, industrial development, food self-sufficiency, and energy independence.

The list of obvious candidates worth considering, to name a few, includes Lawyer Lamin J Darboe, Borry Touray, Lamin Manneh, YaKumba Jaiteh,

Chairman Yankuba Darboe, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Mayor Rohey Malic Lowe, Chairman Landing B Sanneh, and a host of other potentials that could be utilised to identify a formidable single candidate to lead us into the 2026 presidential elections.

Suppose Ousainu Darboe chooses to present his candidature. In that case, many good candidates may decline to contest against him, as numerous individuals regard him as a father figure due to his sacrifices for The Gambia.

With utmost sincerity, everyone in UDP acknowledges my unwavering loyalty to the party and my deep affection for Ousainu Darboe, surpassing many of his family members and party sympathisers. I am merely rationalising a simple formula to salvage our country, which will carve a roadmap of robust calculations and honest decision-making to elect a president. My unorthodox research yielded results that were damning and divided, which I did not personally like, considering Ousainu Darboe’s significance to me.

However, it ultimately boils down to what the electorate perceives as winnable. If we prioritise the well-being and interests of Gambians, who are the voters, we must listen to their desires.

I occasionally get upset when some family members suggest we need a new candidate. Still, upon reflection, I realise they express a democratic view that deserves to be heard. Numerous households across the country share similar sentiments but cannot openly express them, not because Ousainu Darboe lacks qualifications, but rather due to their desire for a different candidate.

Democracy, by and large, represents the will of the people, for the people, and by the people. Our executive can conduct a simple elimination process to identify a winnable candidate for the 2026 elections besides Ousainu Darboe. If we impose a candidate on Gambians, we risk facing unfavourable outcomes which have started fragmenting our party.

We must prioritise realism over flattering words and focus on attainable and sustainable goals. I sincerely wish for Ousainu Darboe to assume the role of kingmaker and spearhead this process. Our mayors and chairpersons have demonstrated exceptional performance, been tested, and delivered; therefore, they deserve the opportunity to emerge victorious in the upcoming 2026 presidential elections.

Our country, the Gambia, has been severely damaged, and we urgently require rebuilding and unity. Divisions and fragmentation will not provide the necessary solutions in 2026. Failure is not an option, as Gambians rely on us for salvation.

In conclusion, selecting the most suitable presidential candidate is a weighty decision that requires careful consideration of multiple factors. While no candidate may embody all ideal qualities and attributes, voters must evaluate each contender based on their leadership experience, integrity, vision, empathy, collaborative skills, resilience, and commitment to democratic principles.

By exercising informed judgment and engaging in thoughtful deliberation, voters can fulfil their civic duty and choose a leader who reflects their values, aspirations, and hopes for the future.

The time has come to reassess our approach. We cannot afford to err this time, as we are the only party with the most lawyers, researchers, technocrats, strategists, educated elites, and such a formula needs to change if it’s not working.