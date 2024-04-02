Sidia wins US varsity African Heroes Award

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Distinguished Gambian statesman and politician Sidia Jatta has been awarded the 2024 African Heroes Award in Ohio, USA for his contributions to The Gambia’s education system and political awareness.

Mr Jatta received his award at the “African Heroes Night” event at Ohio University organised by its African Students Union.

- Advertisement -

The award celebrates individuals who contribute significantly to the development and advancement of both the African continent and people of African descent.

The African Heroes Award was established to honour and celebrate the release of the former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, from prison and he became the first recipient of the award in 1991.

Since then, the African community at the university has continued to recognise individuals who make meaningful contributions to Africa and its diaspora.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the award, Mr Jatta said: “I strongly believe that for one to be recognised as an African hero, the person must have demonstrated fighting for African liberation. Although the term African liberation is often tied to political independence, it is a multifaceted concept that can be used in the arts, economics, science, and technology.”