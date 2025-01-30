SISE’S BROTHERS UNION BACK IN FED CUP LAST FOUR AFTER 20 YEARS

- Advertisement -

Gambian coach Omar Sise and his Brothers Union FC, once the Bangladeshi third football powerhouse after Mohammedan and Abahani, has reached the Federation Cup semi-finals for the first time in 20 years following a goalless draw against Bangladesh Police in their Group A final match in Cumilla on Tuesday.

Despite tying on seven points with Fortis, who they defeated 1-0 earlier, Brothers secured their semifinal spot due to their head-to-head record.

Meanwhile, Bashundhara Kings handed a massive 5-0 defeat to Dhaka Wanderers Club to emerge as Group A champions with nine points from four matches.

Brothers, who last made it to the semifinals in 2005 when they won their third Federation Cup title, faced stiff resistance from Police. Eleta Kingsley’s missed penalty in the 66th minute denied them a win, but the draw was sufficient to progress.

Brothers, who escaped relegation last season, have been impressive this year, defeating Police and Chittagong Abahani while earning draws against Fortis, Kings, and Abahani. The club’s new management bolstered the squad at the last minute, capitalising on the withdrawals of Sheikh Jamal DC and Sheikh Russel KC, and included several national discards.

Dailystar-Bangladesh