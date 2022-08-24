SK Jaiteh donates to Basse College

- Advertisement -

Salifu Jaiteh, leading exporter of second-hand clothing and managing director of SK Jaiteh & Sons, Monday presented bags of rice, onions and cooking oil to the Gambia College of Education at Basse campus as part of his contribution to the school’s feeding programme. The donation followed another humanitarian gesture where he supported Banjul and KM flood victims with bales of second-hand clothes woth over D20,000. Mr Jaiteh’s response was triggered by a video on social media of a woman crying of hunger.

The food items donated to Basse College are worth over D275, 000 and the gesture is part of a long-standing tradition by the philanthropist.

Commenting on the donation, Mr Jaiteh urged his fellow business owners and philanthropists to share the little things they have with the needy.

- Advertisement -

“Knowing very well that the government cannot do it all alone we should always play our part in nation building,” he said. Jaiteh said he is always happy to give out support whenever the need arises. “For me, wealth that cannot be shared with my fellow human beings is equal to being poor,” he said.

The headmaster at the College thanked Mr Jaiteh for his gesture, saying the donated items will go a long way in complementing the school’s feeding programme.