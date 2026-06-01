Sonko hands over to new Prime Minister Ahmadou Aminou Lo

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Former prime minister Ousmane Sonko officially handed over to his successor, Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo, on Friday, 29th May, during a handover ceremony held in a cordial and fraternal atmosphere. The two men observed republican tradition before the Inspector General of State.

Speaking first, Sonko described the ceremony as “a republican tradition that honours the state, since it is through this channel that we ensure and safeguard the continuity of public service.”

He expressed his satisfaction at passing the torch to a successor he knows well, with whom he worked for nearly a year at the Prime Minister’s Office. “I teased him by saying he knew this corridor better than I did,” he quipped, recalling that Ahmadou Aminou Lo had served as Minister Secretary General of the Government for 13 months.

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“He is well-versed enough to know that it is a gruelling, extremely demanding, and fragile responsibility. Last Friday, I breathed a sigh of relief like I never had before, because these past two years have been extremely arduous, extremely difficult,” Sonko confided.

In his turn, the new prime minister praised the pragmatism and management skills of the former prime minister.

Aminou Lo added: “I’m returning to a place where I’m not a stranger. It’s a homecoming.”

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Speaking of the trust placed in him by President Diomaye Faye, he promised to continue the work already begun. “As I was leaving, the prime minister reminded me to remain the bridge between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Presidency of the Republic,” he stated.

Addressing his staff at the Prime Minister’s office, he reassured them: “I haven’t changed and I never will, God willing.” He reiterated his work ethic, based on diligence, foresight, rigor, commitment, and loyalty.

PressAfrik