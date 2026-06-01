President Faye visits Banjul 

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President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Saturday came to The Gambia for a working visit, as part of efforts to strengthen the historical and strategic relations between the two countries. A statement released by the Presidency of the Republic indicated that the trip has implications that extend beyond purely diplomatic matters.

“Beyond its diplomatic significance, this trip underscores a fundamental truth: the ties between Dakar and Banjul transcend borders. History, cultures, languages, and families have forged a unique bond within our sub-region,” the statement reads.

During this visit, President Faye met with Gambian president Adama Barrow and discussed several issues of common interest. Discussions focused in particular on strengthening bilateral cooperation, as well as on challenges related to regional integration, peace, security, and shared development.

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According to the presidency, the meeting was part of an on-going effort to strengthen the excellent relations between Dakar and Banjul, based on particularly close historical, cultural, and human ties.

“This visit reflects a shared commitment to consolidating an exemplary partnership that serves the aspirations of the Senegalese and Gambian people, in a spirit of fraternity, trust, and African solidarity,” the official statement emphasised.

Dakarctu