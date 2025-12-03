Speaker defers contempt of Assembly ruling against ministers

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Speaker of the National Assembly has deferred his ruling on an application by independent NAM Omar Jammeh of Janjangbureh to cite contempt of Assembly against several ministers accused of failing to comply with the Standing Orders of the Assembly.

Vice president Muhammed BS Jallow led a number of ministers to the Assembly Monday to provide reply to the resolution of the Finance and Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly on the government’s audited accounts, annual activity and audited financial statements of public agencies, hospitals and local councils.

But before the VP took the podium with other ministers, Janjangbureh lawmaker Omar Jammeh raised a point of order accusing the ministers of inappropriate behaviour after failing to reply to the said resolutions in the stipulated period.

Hon Jammeh argued that the standing orders obliged state ministers to provide reply to resolutions adopted by committees of the National Assembly within 30 days after the adoption of resolutions. He further cited that a minister “who fails to submit a report under this standing order shall be deemed to be in contempt of the National Assembly” and is equivalent to abuse of office as stated in the constitution.

According to Hon Jammeh, the FPAC request for the VP and other ministers to provide answers was adopted in June 2025, meaning it took nearly six months before the ministers and the vice president appeared to respond to them. “So, Hon Speaker, the 30 days stipulated in the Standing Orders has elapsed and this is a violation that amounts to contempt of the National Assembly and misconduct in office by the said ministers,” Jammeh submitted.

Member for Central Baddibu Sulayman Saho concurred with Hon Jammeh’s submission, adding that the Assembly is a house of rules and those rules must be respected by ministers and all other officials.

However, Member for Old Yundum Abdoulie Ceesay rejected the application as baseless.

Nominated Member Kebba Lang Fofana also urged the Speaker to dismiss Hon Jammeh’s application, arguing that all submissions to the National Assembly are made to the Office of the Clerk and once that office confirms receipt to a reply it is deemed a formal receipt.

He stated that citing misconduct against ministers is guided by procedures which Hon Jammeh’s application left out. Fofana urged the speaker to dismiss the point of order as it is “invalid.” He said contrary to Hon Jammeh’s position, the FPAC report was not adopted in June but in July and responses were provided in August.

Following a lengthy debate on the application, the Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta sai: “Hon Members, I have listened to everybody. And I am better informed now. I will make a ruling on this [application] following more consultations and getting more facts. And I will deliver my ruling tomorrow or day after.”