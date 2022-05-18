Wings must wait for Satou Sabally’s debut

- Advertisement -

The Wings entered their two-game East Coast road trip last weekend with more questions than answers after a flat season-opening home loss to the Dream.

But Dallas returned with two wins and multiple questions answered. Among those resolutions is the status of All-Star forward Satou Sabally, who arrived in North Texas from Europe on Monday.

“We finally got the gang back together,” Isabelle Harrison said after Sunday’s win over the Liberty. “We have been waiting on Satou this whole time, so I am glad she is going to be here tomorrow. I think we are just going to be that much stronger.”



Sabally returns following an outstanding season in Turkey for league champion Fenerbahçe, where she won Finals MVP after averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists in a three-game series sweep.

She joins a Wings frontcourt that made a statement Sunday against New York.

Harrison had 18 points and six rebounds. Kayla Thornton had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Teaira McCowan — who is getting into the swing of things after returning from Turkey last week — was uber-efficient in 10 minutes of action, scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds.



Sabally is currently in return-to-play protocols and will likely make her WNBA season debut Saturday against the Lynx.

“She has been watching, following, and wishing us good luck,” Johnson said. “The expectations of her are still the same. She needs to come in and be a part of us and win a championship her

In the meantime, Dallas will face Washington for the second time in three games Tuesday. The Wings overcame a 15-point first-half deficit last Friday in the nation’s capital to win 94-86.

Arike Ogunbowale had a game-high 27 points, including 19 points in the second quarter, as the Mystics defense struggled to contain the fourth-year guard.

“We expect that from her,” Johnson said Friday. “We know teams are going to come at her with different defenses, double-teams and traps. But she just needs to take her time, trust her teammates, move the basketball and it will come back to her.”