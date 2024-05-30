SSHFC warns against encroachment in Brusubi cemetery

- Advertisement -

Press release

It has come to the attention of the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) that the Brusubi cemetery is being encroached upon by certain individual (s) who are pulling down the perimeter fence and selling parts of the land to buyers.

SSHFC is calling on persons involved in demarcating, selling and buying portions of this graveyard to cease and desist since the land in question was legally acquired and leased to the Corporation by the Gambia Government. As a matter of fact, the lease includes the entire space of the Brusubi Cemetery (Muslim and Christian).

- Advertisement -

By the press release, the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation hereby notifies the Office of the Inspector General of Police, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs as well as the Department of Physical Planning of this development as it poses a potential threat to peace and order.

Any individual or group of individuals that may have reason to encroach into the Brusubi cemetery are kindly urged to resort to legally sanctioned channels. By the same token, members of the public are hereby warned against carrying out any land transactions within the Brusubi cemetery and the entire Brusubi Layout. SSHFC implores members of the community and their authorities to exercise restraint as the Corporation moves to resolve the issue amicably.

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) was established by the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation Act 1981 and is responsible for managing the Federated Pension Scheme for Public Enterprise Employees and the National Provident Fund for employees of private companies, both of which are capitalised pension schemes. Besides, the Corporation manages the Housing Finance Fund.