Standing with Pa Samba Jow! Public officials should rather respect citizens

By Madi Jobarteh

Today, the Chief of Staff at State House Mod Ceesay decided to unfairly and unjustifiable ravage Pa Samba Jow for his criticism of the reported building of a Chinese-sponsored hospital at State House. Mod did not only ridicule Pa Samba but went further to ask for an apology and that Pa Samba should respect the State and its officials. It gives the impression that Pa Samba has disrespected officials at the State House or misrepresented facts.

It is evident that Pa Samba is effectively performing his constitutional duties and rights by holding the Gambia Government accountable without compromise. He is never found wanting in that regard. In this endeavour, Pa Samba has not only been civil but also does not perpetrate false information nor does he entertain innuendos in his remarks.

Rather what is evident is that Pa Samba is always well equipped and measured as he exposes malfeasance, corruption, incompetence and inefficiency within the public sector. He goes further to provide suggestions or alternatives as to how to better govern the Gambia. If anything, Mod Ceesay should rather listen and follow Pa Samba so that he could advise the President accordingly based on the issues, concerns and the pragmatic suggestions that Pa Samba provides tirelessly.

Therefore, to have Mod Ceesay decide to ravage Pa Samba for his criticism of the Government is most unfortunate. It was the Government who first mentioned a ‘hospital’ and not Pa Samba. I put it to Mod Ceesay that it is not in place for a public official to ask citizens to respect them. Rather it is for public officials to effectively perform and efficiently deliver their obligations and functions that have been imposed on them by law. The respect that public officials derive from citizens is earned from the kind of services that public officials provide to their citizens.

The fact of the matter is that the Government of the Gambia in which Mod Ceesay is a key advisor, assistant, and policy maker is failing woefully to provide the bare minimum to citizens. Not only is Pres. Barrow’s administration failed to meet the needs and expectations of Gambians, but his Government is notorious for disinformation, corruption and misuse of public resources. What kind of respect does Mod Ceesay think his Government deserves from the people when his Government is failing the people on a daily basis?

Public officials are not the father and mother of Gambians. They do not provide free service, nor do they give any charity to anyone. Rather Mod Ceesay just like Pres. Barrow and the rest of the public officials are hired to perform and deliver. They are well remunerated with huge salaries, benefits, incentives as well as provided with immunities to protect themselves even if they misconduct or underperform in their work. Therefore, who should respect who?

I wish to call on all Gambians to demand Mod Ceesay to retract his disrespectful comments against Pa Samba Jow, and by extension to all citizens. What Mod Ceesay is doing rather is to tacitly threaten and silence Pa Samba and indeed all citizens from holding them accountable. When public officials begin to tell citizens about respect, it means they want to silence citizens indirectly. Mod is seeking to ridicule Pa Samba in the eyes of the public as a rude and untruthful person who is disrespecting public officials. The intention is nothing other than to alienate, embarrass and silence Pa Samba Jow. That will never work.

I call on citizens to therefore reject Mod Ceesay’s unfounded and intolerant claims and stand with Pa Samba Jow to encourage him to continue to stand in defense of the Constitution by holding the Government and its officials severely accountable without end.

Let us put it to Mod Ceesay that Pa Samba is not elected or appointed into public office. Pa Samba is not the recipient of the taxes Gambians pay. Pa samba does not contract loans and receive grants in our name. Pa Samba is not responsible for law enforcement and public service delivery.

Rather it is Pres. Barrow and Mod Ceesay who are elected and appointed respectively. They are failing to manage public affairs and public resources well which is why there is high unemployment, high cost of living, excruciating poverty, and widespread deprivation of services thanks to the corruption, negligence and incompetence of this Government. That constitutes disrespect for the people by the Government. Therefore, let is demand the Gambia Government to respect citizens by performing their job better which is not the case right now.