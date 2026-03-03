Starlink and The Gambia: Transparency, trust, and the cost of delay

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Jammeh

United Kingdom

The licensing debate surrounding Starlink in The Gambia has taken a new turn following the company’s public email to prospective Gambian customers.

In its update to customers on the other Friday, Starlink states that it agreed on final licence terms with the Gambian government in November 2024 and, at the government’s instruction, paid the required licensing fees on 2nd December, 2024, funds that the government reportedly still holds. According to the company, the only remaining step is the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy’s signature. More than a year later, Starlink says it has not received the final licence, nor an explanation for the delay.

This public disclosure raises important questions – not just about one company, but about governance, regulatory transparency, and The Gambia’s digital future.

The opportunity Starlink represents

There is no doubt that The Gambia faces serious challenges with Internet connectivity. High data costs, inconsistent speeds, and limited rural access continue to hinder development.

Starlink’s satellite-based broadband technology offers:

· High-speed Internet in remote areas;

· Reduced dependence on terrestrial fibre infrastructure;

· New competition in the telecom market;

· Potential digital transformation in education, healthcare, and business.

The company also notes that it operates in 29 African countries, including neighbours Senegal and Guinea-Bissau, and over 160 markets globally. That regional comparison inevitably increases pressure on Gambian regulators to explain the holdup.

If approved, Starlink could complement existing providers and expand connectivity options, particularly for rural communities often left behind.

The government’s responsibility

However, governments do not issue telecommunications licences casually, and they should not.

Telecom infrastructure touches on:

· National security;

· Spectrum management;

· Taxation compliance;

· Data governance;

· Fair market competition.

The government has previously stated that it is conducting due diligence. That is entirely within its mandate. Regulatory caution is not obstruction; it is responsible governance.

Yet due diligence must be balanced with accountability. If licence fees were indeed paid in December 2024 and if the agreed terms were finalised in November 2024, as Starlink claims, then the public deserves clarity.

Silence creates speculation.

The risk of prolonged uncertainty

Extended delays without explanation carry consequences:

· They may discourage foreign investment;

· They risk damaging The Gambia’s reputation as a predictable regulatory environment;

· They leave consumers and businesses without improved connectivity options.

At the same time, approving a licence without a thorough review could expose the country to regulatory or market imbalances.

The issue is not whether Starlink is trustworthy; it is whether the process is transparent.

Market impact and local operators

Another dimension is the potential effect on local telecom providers. Gambian telecom companies have invested heavily in infrastructure over many years. Policymakers must ensure that new entrants operate on a level playing field and comply fully with national laws.

Starlink has publicly committed to working with local telecommunications partners and complying with Gambian regulations. That commitment, if formalised through regulatory conditions, could ease concerns.

A question of communication

The most pressing issue may not be approval versus rejection, but communication. If additional requirements remain outstanding, the government should state them clearly. If security assessments are on-going, that should be explained. If policy adjustments are required, a timeline should be outlined.

Transparency protects both the government and the company.

What next?

The Gambia stands at a crossroads in its digital development.

Under President Adama Barrow, the government has repeatedly emphasised investment and innovation. Expanding internet access aligns directly with that vision. A decisive, transparent resolution, whether approval with conditions or a clearly justified delay, would strengthen public trust.

Starlink says it is ready. The government says it is conducting due diligence. What Gambians now need is clarity. Because in today’s world, connectivity is not just about Internet speed, it is about national credibility, economic growth, and equal opportunity.