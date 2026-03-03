Third Ramadan Reflection – Compassion: Responsibility in action

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

Ramadan teaches us many lessons, but perhaps none more vital than the power of compassion. It calls us to notice the needs of others, to act with care, and to uphold the dignity of all.

In the first reflection, we examined self-control, the discipline to govern oneself. In the second, we reflected on patience, endurance anchored in principle. We now turn to how these virtues translate into compassion.

Compassion is often misunderstood as pity. Yet true compassion is responsibility in action. Ramadan strengthens the inner life, but it also calls us outward. Discipline that does not translate into service remains incomplete.

The Qur’an reminds us: “Those who spend in prosperity and adversity, who restrain anger and pardon people and Allah loves the doers of good” Surah Al Imran 3:134. Compassion, in this sense, is not optional. It is a moral obligation, expressed through action and grounded in character.

Recently, my granddaughter’s school, Little Fingers, asked pupils to bring non-perishable food items for distribution to those in need. Seeing children give so willingly, even in small ways, was a powerful reminder that compassion begins early. It is shaped by example and reinforced at home. The timing was striking, and it sparked a family discussion about nurturing empathy in the next generation. If we wish to see compassionate societies, we must first raise compassionate individuals.

Across faiths, compassion stands at the centre of moral life. It strengthens families, deepens community bonds, and builds trust. During Ramadan, mosques share iftar meals with those in need. Churches support vulnerable families during Lent. Volunteers quietly respond in times of hardship. These acts show that moral teaching must become visible practice.

Compassion is also essential in leadership. Authority without empathy becomes detached and harsh. True leadership is marked not by force, but by understanding and restraint. Compassion does not weaken authority; it refines it.

Even beyond religious observance, compassion remains a universal virtue. To recognise another’s humanity and respond thoughtfully, without seeking recognition, forms the foundation of ethical living.

As Ramadan progresses, these virtues connect clearly. Self-control disciplines the individual. Patience steadies conviction. Compassion directs both toward service. Together, they form the moral architecture this sacred month seeks to build within us and among us.

Next, we turn to accountability, not as fear, but as fidelity to principle.