State pleads for more time to settle AKI victims

By Bruce Asemota

Barrister Binga D, director of civil litigation and international law at the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Justice, has yesterday told the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, that the state was still working on the modalities as to how to reach an amicable settlement with the parents of the AKI victims.

Director Binga D informed the court that they have had discussion with the parents of the AKI victims and the state have asked for time to get back to them.

He asserted that the state is yet to call them for further discussions but urged the court to give the state time to further meet with the parents of the victims and therefore asked to the court to give the state until the 25t February, 2024 for a report on the settlement.

Barrister L. Farage, the lead counsel for the parents of the AKI victims, informed the court that they have now been able to serve all the defendants in the suit including the 1st defendant, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd based in India with the writ of summons and all other processes.

She informed the court that Maiden Pharmaceuticals was served through a substituted service and that the 1st defendant was still within time to file its defence.