State urged to charge suspect or be discharged

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has given the State two months to file charges against one Henry Gomez or he will be discharged.

Gomez was charged with robbery with violence at the magistrate’s court and the state did not receive the case file from the police.

The trial judge indicated that the suspect has appeared before his court three times with the prosecution still not in receipt of the case file nor is it prepared to file an indictment.

Justice Jaiteh disclosed that the suspect cannot be in prison custody without knowing his fate and disclosed that since the state has indicated on the last court sitting that it was opposing to granting the suspect bail and since there is no formal charge before the court, he has now granted bail to the suspect in the sum of D50.000.00 with one Gambia surety to depose to an affidavit of means in like sum.

The judge also ordered that the state must file a bill of indictment within two months failure of which the bail of the accused shall elapse. He said if the accused is unable to secure a surety, he shall be discharged after two months in custody.

The case was adjourned to 20 February, 2024 for the appearance of the accused person in court to be either discharged or be arraigned.