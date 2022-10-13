State’s case collapsed after DNA clears Bob Keita of parentage

By Binta A Bah

The heightened tension and suspense that surrounded the rape trial of businessman Bob Keita, gripping the nation in the last few months, came to a dramatic end yesterday when the prosecution’s case collapsed abruptly.

The court was due to reveal the results of the DNA test that the prosecution placed all their hopes on to determine parentage of the child at the center of the rape trial.

The test conducted in Ghana excluded Bob as the father of the child, and with no tangible evidence now to establish sexual relationship between the accused and the complainant, the state was forced to discontinue the case and effectively ending Bob’s two- year ordeal at Mile 2 and weekly media circus at court sittings.

Putting the proceedings to its conclusion, Justice Momodou S Jallow read the results revealing that Bob is not the father of the child. “The accused person is acquitted and discharged to enable him carry on with his life as a young man since the base of the prosecution’s case was that out of rape in which a child was conceived. But the DNA report has concluded that the accused person, Bubacarr Keita has been deemed excluded by scientific evidence adduced in exhibit 10 (DNA result),” the judge said.

Bob’s freedom came following the principal state counsel, Patrick Gomez requested to discharge him and discontinue the case after they found out there is no paternity linking him to the child. According to him, the signed request was from the Attorney General.

A total of ten witnesses testified including the victim, Bob’s ex-wife and their mother.

Following the collapse of the case, the defense team appealed to the court not only to discharge Bob but acquit him as well which was granted.

Hundreds of jubilant sympathizers greeted the verdict and sang their now popular song Free Bob, Free Bob.