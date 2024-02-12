Stop the Macky Sall, Emmanuel Macro imperialist coup d’etat underway in Senegal

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Those of you who follow the news across the African continent are probably aware of the imbroglio into which Senegal has been plunged by the reckless and unconstitutional decision of President Macky Sall, determined to protect French interests in Senegal.

Mr Sall’s mandate ends on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024. Unfortunately, he has decided to violate the Senegalese constitution because he and France are fully aware that an anti-imperialist party supported by the youths and the Senegalese in the diaspora is the favourite to win the Senegalese presidential election scheduled for Sunday, 25 February 2024.

- Advertisement -

Not wanting to lose power, Macky Sall decided to violate the Senegalese constitution to stay in power until the end of 2024. By strictly following his instructions, his political coalition which is in the majority in the National Assembly but has lost the support of the majority of the Senegalese people, especially the youths, adopted a law that violates the Senegalese constitution to postpone the elections which were constitutionally scheduled from 25 February 2024 to the date from 15 December 2024, therefore ten months more than planned.

This is nothing short of a coup and has been denounced by Ecowas and the US State Department. We, the Senegalese pan-Africanists, call on pan-Africanists around the world to help put an end to this coup which only serves the selfish interests of Macky Sall’s friends and those of the French imperialists.

Comrades in Barbados who have access to Her Excellency, Mia Motley, who Macky Sall visited recently, should contact her and urge her to discourage Macky Sall from continuing his coup. Let’s help stop Macky Sall’s coup.

- Advertisement -

Joomaay Ndongo Faye

Secretary General

IPC-PAFM

Senegal is definitely Suñugaal

Dear Editor,

Asalamu alaikum, Senegal, Suñugaal. All that begins well, may not end well. All that begins bad, may just end well. During current times of a potentially dangerous looming crisis, deep critical thinking, patience, and moral restraint should be the order of the day. We are indeed following every detail. Thinking long, hard and deep, we arrived at the following analyses. We may be right, or wrong, but we intend to share, simply because we care. Mister knows he messed up big time. Mister knows that his popularity has drastically dropped.

He perhaps feels that his chosen candidate may lose the elections. He seems to not trust even his own candidate. He knows that the Senegalese people may not forgive him, and once his diplomatic immunity is removed when he is no longer president, he will be persecuted and perhaps even imprisoned. So what is the solution? What to do? Rock the boat. Rock it violently. Create huge commotion through an unnecessary and violent tug-of-war with the opposition in the boat. Appease unsuspecting supporters. Shower them with expensive gifts. Promises of positions of power and authority. Anger the opposition senselessly and needlessly. Hoping for Ecowas to come knocking. Nay! Praying for Ecowas to come calling. A good negotiation tactic and ticket. An important trump card. The move of a smart and savvy leader in 2016 to prevaricate a poor ending at the hands of his own people. Create chaos and pandemonium, and escape in broad daylight as people abandon the sinking boat. Mister will indeed be very disappointed if people do not rise up. He is in fact betting on it.

To our brothers and sisters out and over there, please do not bite the bitter bait. Do not engage in any public demonstration. Do not fight with security forces. Stay indoors. Observe positive silence. Muster your forces and wait for the postponed grand finale this coming December. Campaign massively and peacefully. Focus on an imminent Ramadan. Pray. We are praying with you. Wisely fight fire with water. Senegal is definitely Suñugaal. For those who can, resign from cabinet and all other political appointments. Passive and positive resistance. Do not become an enabler. Save your honour and dignity. The Senegalese people may forgive, but will not forget. Nothing in this world lasts forever. Live and leave behind a good legacy. People will see. People will say, for generations. A new incoming government will recognise and may reward accordingly. Either, or. Neither, nor. What truly matters is that Allah The Most High, God, The Almighty, ultimately rewards. Just a matter of time. Sooner, rather than later. Ticking in minutes and seconds. An era is unfortunately and woefully coming to wraps. Act wisely. Do not destroy. Chance favours the prepared mind. May Allah (SWT) protect Senegal, Suñugaal.

A reminder to the plotters: “Arrogance in the land and plotting of evil; but the evil plot does not encompass (that is, hit harder) except its own people (the plotters).” [Qur’an 35:43].

Mohammed Hassan Loum

Kanifing