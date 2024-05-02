Sukuta youths wage war against kush

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Under the Suso Foundation, a social and humanitarian intervention body owned by Musa Suso, the youth of Sukuta have embarked on sensitisation and assertive action against the menace of kush, a new drug that is causing devastation among the country’s youths.

With so many violent incidents among the youths around the country blamed on the drug, the national drug law enforcement has called for a concerted effort to combat it.

- Advertisement -

In a prepared statement shared with The Standard, the group stated its objective is to address one of the most pressing issues affecting “our communities, substance abuse.”

“In recent years, the proliferation of drugs and their devastating impact on individuals, families, and society as a whole has become increasingly evident, from the scourge of addiction to the rise in crime and social disintegration, the consequences of drug abuse are far-reaching and profound. It is in recognition of these challenges that we have convened today to raise awareness and empower each other with knowledge and strategies to combat this epidemic effectively,” the statement said.