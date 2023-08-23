SUMMER CAMP OPENS IN CHAMEN FRIDAY

The annual youth and sport summer camp, jointly organised by the National Sports and Youth Councils will be held from the 25 August to 2 September at The Gambia Songhai Initiative in Chamen, North Bank Region (NBR).

This annual gathering of young people is hailed for its success in exposing future leaders to sports, skills and general development opportunities. The camp is also a unique occasion for young people from across the country to meet and get to know each other from very early stages in their lives.

The theme for this year’s event is “inclusion for every child”.

About 100 children between the ages of 10 and 15 from all regions will be participating in the camp.