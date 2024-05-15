Women’s U-20 team to Wafu unveiled

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Women’s U-20 coach Joseph Jabang on Monday finalised his squad for the Wafu U-20 tourney in Thies, Senegal.

Addressing the girls after announcing the final squad, Joe Jabang said the selection was tough because all the invited players have shown a high level of performance. He thanked all members of the squad for being part of the process while wishing them luck in their future endeavours. He noted that the 22 players he selected will be locally camped, but only 20 will make the trip to the tournament.

The team is expected to go to camp on today Wednesday, 15 May at the Football Hotel in Old Yundum. The team is expected to leave on Saturday for the tournament which starts on 20 May and runs until 30 May.

Players

1. Diminga Mendy

2. Mariama Ceesay

3. Rebecca Mendy

4. Kumba Gassama

5. Mariama Cham

6. Haddijatou Drammeh

7. Joko Saho

8. Banna Jarjue

9. Diminga Sylva

10. Fatoumatta Erma Mook

11. Nyima Sanneh

12. Marie Senhgore

13. Sirreh Korteh

14. Mary NF Gomez

15. Juwana Colley

16. Veronic Sambou

17. Nyima Sabally

18. Wuday Colley

19. Fatou F Joof

20. Sallymata Saidykhan

21. Aji Amie Nyan

22. Marie Jatta