Survey reveals most Gambians say country heading in wrong direction

By Alagie Manneh

A large majority of Gambians said their country is heading in the wrong direction, according to an Afrobarometer survey released yesterday.

The survey also showed that few believe that economic conditions will improve in the coming years, under the administration of the Barrow government.

“Only one in every three citizens said their personal living conditions is good, fewer still assessed the country’s economic condition favourably,” the Afrobarometer survey found.

On a positive note, however, it noted that The Gambia is currently developing a “green recovery-focused” National Development Plan (2023-2027) that prioritises recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic along with forward-looking climate and environmental policies. “The plan outlines development goals for democratic governance, macroeconomic stability and growth, human capital development, natural resource management, and other areas,” the report said.