TAEKWONDO STAR PICKS GAMBIA OVER AMERICA

Press release – A young female taekwondo athlete Maria Sainabou Marchlinski, who was born in the United States to a Gambian mother and an American father, has transferred her global license from USA Taekwondo to Gambia Taekwondo in order to permanently compete for The Gambia.

The move by the seventeen-year-old fulfilled a long-time desire to represent Gambia in national and international competitions.

Maria began her career as a taekwondo athlete at a very young age under the tutelage of her American-based parents.

Currently possesses a 1st Dan black belt, a 1st Poom Kukkiwon belt rank, and the Kyorugi taekwondo form. Throughout her taekwondo career with USA Taekwondo, Maria was renowned for her superior combat techniques and had won multiple gold medals. She won a gold medal at the 2022 USATKD Grand Prix finals, another gold at the 2022 USATKD national championship, as well at the 2023 USATKD among others.

