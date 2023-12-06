Tales of third year: The professional examination story

- Advertisement -

By Musa Touray

3rd year medical student- UTG

UTG Medical Students’ Association

If there was a period for us to suitably weigh sentiments on the debate around medical school’s toughness, it probably was the days running up to our first-ever Professional Examination, a challenge about which we barely had a clue. It took a form we had never experienced, particularly the aspect that sought to test our confidence and approach to handling pressure and time.

Gripped by contrasting narratives on how the examination unfolds, which includes having to orally answer random questions posed by external examiners, most of us thought being at home could result in underutilization of a valuable amount of time. So, we stayed on campus. Visiting home for at most a day became a luxury, which ended up practically out of sight as preparations heightened.

The fears surrounding the examination were diverse but not overpowering. We had numerous notes to read and understand within a designated period of time. Those for whom it was most convenient, YouTube sites of Dr. Najeeb and Ninja Nerd were frequented in search of videos in a bid to enhance thorough understanding of a topic under review.

We were indistinct about the manner in which the examiners would ask questions and, where answered, award marks. As a cohort with no prior experience of the challenge, we invested every joule of our energy to be adequately poised for it.

The energised boys and girls of this oft-winning cohort set off the streak of intense studies, and refused to be distracted by external influence. There was not without a time to occasionally make the nocturnal group studies eventful, as mischievous ones among us, including myself, feasted on others by taking distorted photographs of them, mostly while they were asleep.

When the Professional Examination was over, an indescribable wave of relief surged through us. Aware that the results would be out in less than a week, we couldn’t help but grapple with the fading bout of mental unrest which seemed to have just ended.

Our cohort is bonded by uncommon unity and strength. Everyone is quick to share with the rest of the class anything they find useful. Those who had acquired past questions from seniors didn’t hesitate to send them to the main page. At some point, the group chat was overflooded with so many questions that one couldn’t have possibly gone through them all, one after the other.

We are highly indebted to the leaders of our class, Jalamang Jammeh and his assistant Ancha Sarr, who have not only evinced untiringness in their leadership but also sacrificed their times in the collective interest of the class. This selfless duo commit a considerable chunk of their time to ensuring that every student has assumed their seat during exams, costing them the last-minute cursory revision of notes that candidates indulge in before entering the hall.

We can’t easily forget the countless interventions, which they masterminded with not even an atom of reluctance, whenever there was misunderstanding between any of us and a lecturer. They led us through the stormy yet sailable waters of biomedicals with patience, diligence, and intelligence.

At the nucleus of their magnificent story lies a lesson for those who dismiss student leadership—and other extracurricular engagements—as inhibitory to academic excellence. They have struck a balance between the foremost reason of their presence at university and the task with which they are entrusted, ensuring they not only pass their examinations, but do so outstandingly.