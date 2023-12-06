NCC TO UNVEIL AFCON PREPARATIONS TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

The National Coordinating Committee, the body set up to supervise preparations for Gambia’s participation in the 2023 Afcon, in Ivory Coast, will host its maiden press conference tomorrow Thursday at the Independence Stadium meeting room at 11am.

A statement from the body said the press conference will brief the public on matters relating to the ongoing fundraising campaign, final budget, technical preparation surrounding the national team and all other relevant matters.

The committee, comprising the ministry of sports, private sector representatives and individuals will also answer questions from media representatives.

Ahead of the conference, The Standard has learnt that the GFF has laid a plan for a technical preparatory camp in Saudi Arabia with the support of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation with which it has a partnership.

It has also been reported that from the camp, the team will fly to Banjul to take up the battle flag from the president before leaving on a special flight to Yamoussoukro, the base of The Gambia’s group.