Talib Bensouda’s dilemma: Bullying is wrong!

By A Concerned Gambian

Citizens: Again, some of our citizens like to sell us democracy, but democracy, tolerance, and acceptance is far from it. As the saying goes, “when the race is not long enough, we do not know those behind.” Bullying and divisiveness are wrong and from Talib’s own mouth; he has been seriously bullied. I reviewed some videos that were tasteless to say the least. Trust this: That is not the way to any office, much more to the state house. It goes to any bully and divisive person out there who is about to jump on their next victim. Elections are never won on Election Day, they are won long before that!

Look, if you had your say, learn some humility, swallow some pride for a minute and allow others, too. In case you don’t get it, this is beyond party politics, it is about a nation we all love so dearly. Thanks to Mark Zuckerberg, everyone gets their space. That is a control mechanism to bullies and censorship. Chest beating and like the Ollofs say, “Rehwagheh” (being out of hand) will not take us anywhere. Even in our traditional setting, when our elders share some kola nut with you, you cut a small piece, and pass it to the one next to you. It goes around the circle so everyone can have a piece of it. The kola nut will not fill up your stomach, but it is so unifying and fulfilling. It symbolizes love, strength, unity, honour, and respect.

What is Talib’s only crime? To the best of my following, the only crime that Talib committed is putting his hat in for the Presidency? That is just putting this ongoing commission aside. As much as I support accountability to the full letter of the law, I despise the weird coincidence of interviewing for the flag bearer position while going through the commission. I pray that you did well, so the commission will clear you of any wrongdoing. I was telling a mutual friend, even though LJD is my preferred candidate, Talib too will earn my financial contribution if he gets to be the flag bearer.

Fast forward, I hope you consider this infamous advice, Talib. Politics is a messy thing to be in. When trouble comes, you see some friends run away, others disassociate, or even join the mob beating you to death. Maybe, just maybe, what happened to you is the best thing, so you learn from it. Unlike my brother Foday Singhateh who is recruiting you for their PPP or Batch Baldeh (Senator) who is seeing you beyond the mayoral to form your own party, I personally think it is time to wrap it up. After you complete your mayoral term peacefully, go engage in charitable work to continue to support your community and the Gambia. That is by far better and more rewarding than the Presidency. Service to the nation is not all about sitting in an office chair, being a minister, some secretary of state, or even a president that kills lions. Service to the nation is anything positive that you can add; like Prophet Muhammad (SAW) advised us, “even kind words are charity.”

Here is a challenge: Go review your last ten postings and ask yourself: Are you moving the nation forward or are you putting us backward? Are you being a bully, divisive person, or a unifier?