Tanji man fined 100K for possessing prohibited drug

By Amadou Jadama

The Brikama Magistrates’ Court presided over by Principal Magistrate Anna Mendy on Tuesday sentenced one Amadou Sey to a fine of one hundred thousand dalasis in default to serve two years in prison for being in possession of a prohibited drug in Tanji.

The particulars of offence revealed that Amadou Sey on 14 December 2023 had in his possession 38 pieces or wraps amounting to 4 grams 69mg of cannabis, a prohibited drug.

He pleaded guilty when the single count charge was read and interpreted to him in Mandinka.

The prosecuting officer of DLEAG Sanna Camara briefly explained the facts and tendered voluntary and cautionary statements as well as a medicated small nylon bag as exhibits.

In handing down sentencing, the trial magistrate Mendy said: “I have carefully watched the demeanour of the convict all through this trial and attentively listened to his plea of mitigation. He is indeed very remorseful, very young and a first-time offender as revealed by the prosecution before the court. I am motivated to exercise mercy, mindful of the circumstances.

But the effect of drugs in our communities too is a growing concern as most Gambian youths are diagnosed with drug induced psychosis and there is need to eliminate drugs in our communities. Mindful of the fact that the convict is a first-time offender and didn’t waste the precious time of the court, I am tempted not to give him a light sentence considering the ravaging effect of drug within sub-Saharan Africa”.

Meanwhile, before going to press, prosecutor Camara informed that the convict was unable to pay the fine, and had been taken to the State Central Prisons Mile 2.